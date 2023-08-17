G20 Summit: Suspense Over Xi Jinping’s Attendance Strains India’s Nerves

The Modi regime has so much riding on the G20 Summit internationally and domestically that it can’t treat it like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit – and hold it in virtual format to put Xi in his place.

China and India are members of G20 as well as the SCO – and India is holding the rotating presidency of both blocs this year. New Delhi was scheduled to host an in-person SCO Summit in June, but it suddenly announced in May that it would host an online summit instead and got away with it!

Soon after the virtual SCO Summit, Catherine Putz wrote in The Diplomat that India decided against an in-person summit as it doubted whether Xi “would make the trek to New Delhi”. If Modi had hosted an in-person summit and Xi gave it a miss, it would have shown Modi in poor light. New Delhi was also apprehensive that Xi might send Prime Minister Li Qiang instead to slight India. Moreover, retired Indian Diplomat Ashok Sajjanhar revealed in StratNews Global that India decided in favour of a virtual SCO Summit after it received “no response about the participation of Xi”. He wrote that China thought “that it would be able to use its participation to extract some concessions from India on the border issue or on normalisation of bilateral ties”.

But “rather than remain on tenterhooks about Xi’s physical participation or plead for its participation at the level of Xi, India decided to go the virtual way”.

Xi’s intentions became even more evident after India announced on 30 May that the virtual SCO Summit would be held on 4 July, but Xi confirmed his participation only on 1 July to keep piling pressure on New Delhi.