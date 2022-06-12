Ukraine Likely To Get Candidate Status To Join EU: Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday, 11 June, said that the European Union (EU) committee would meet next week to discuss whether a recommendation could be made to give Ukraine the candidate status to join the bloc.

"We want to support Ukraine in its European journey," she said while speaking at a joint press conference with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during her surprise visit to Kyiv on Saturday.

This was Leyen's second visit to Kyiv since Ukraine was invaded by Russia.