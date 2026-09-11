Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Satya Niketan Collapse, AI Videos & More

WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Satya Niketan Collapse, AI Videos & More

Read our recap to find the viral pieces of fake news we fact-checked this week!

Team Webqoof
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>From old videos being falsely shared to show a building that collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan to an AI-generated video of a calf suckling from a poster of a cow, here are five of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.</p></div>
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From old videos being falsely shared to show a building that collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan to an AI-generated video of a calf suckling from a poster of a cow, here are five of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/ The Quint)

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From old videos being falsely shared to show the building that collapsed in South Delhi's Satya Niketan to an AI-generated video of a calf suckling from a poster of a cow, here are five of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.

Also ReadVideo From Moradabad Falsely Shared as One of Satya Niketan Building Collapse

1. Old Clip of Demolition Falsely Linked to Delhi’s Satya Niketan Building Collapse

A video showing a building falling down is being widely shared on social media, where users are claiming that it is the building that collapsed in South Delhi's Satya Niketan.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, the claim is false, as the video shows a controlled demolition in Delhi's Jasola back in November 2017.

Read the full story here.

Also ReadIs This a Video of Ram Mandir CEO Jeetendra Mishra Celebrating While Drunk? No!

2. AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as Real One of Calf Suckling From Cow’s Poster

A video showing a calf standing up to suckle from a poster of a cow on the back of a van is being widely shared on social media.

Among those sharing this clip was news organisation Deccan Chronicle.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

However, the video is AI-generated and does not show real visuals of a calf suckling from an image of a cow.

Read our fact-check here.

Also ReadOld Clip of Demolition Falsely Linked to Delhi’s Satya Niketan Building Collapse
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3. Video From Moradabad Falsely Shared as One of Satya Niketan Building Collapse

A video showing a building suddenly collapsing into the ground is being widely shared on social media, where users have claimed that it shows the boys' paying guest (PG) building that collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan on 6 September 2026.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

However, the claim is false.

The video shows a building that collapsed amid heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on 5 September, a day before the tragedy in Delhi.

Read our fact-check here.

Also ReadAI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as Real One of Calf Suckling From Cow’s Poster

4. Video of Bhatghar Dam in Pune Falsely Shared To Show the Gandak Barrage

A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show that the Gandak Barrage Project, which was an initiative of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, protected Bihar from the Nepal floods.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

However, the claim that the video shows the Gandak Barrage Project is false.

The video shows the Bhatghar Dam in Pune, Maharashtra.

Read our fact-check here.

Also ReadAI-Generated Video Falsely Shared To Show Volcanic Eruption in Indonesia

5. Is This a Video of Ram Mandir CEO Jeetendra Mishra Celebrating While Drunk? No!

A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, who has been appointed CEO of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir

The video showed a group of men drinking and dancing.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, the video does not show Jeetendra Mishra; it shows an unrelated video from November 2025.

Read the full story here.

Also ReadVideo of Bhatghar Dam in Pune Falsely Shared To Show the Gandak Barrage

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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