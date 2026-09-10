Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared To Show Volcanic Eruption in Indonesia

AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared To Show Volcanic Eruption in Indonesia

The AI-generated video was shared by news organisation NDTV Profit.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated video is being shared on social media, falsely claiming to show a volcanic eruption in Indonesia. </p></div>
i

An AI-generated video is being shared on social media, falsely claiming to show a volcanic eruption in Indonesia.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show a volcanic eruption in Indonesia.

  • According to the claim, the video shows the eruption of Anak Krakatau in Indonesia, which sent volcanic activity into the sky.

  • Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island in Indonesia, started erupting on 4 September 2026, spreading ash and leading to disruption of hundreds of flights.

  • Business news channel NDTV Profit also shared the same visuals with a similar claim

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here, here, here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video is AI-generated.

Also ReadVideo From Mexico Falsely Shared as One of Man Being Washed Away in Nepal Floods

How did we find out?: While observing the video, we noticed some visual inconsistencies.

  • For instance, at the beginning of the clip, a man in a blue shirt is seen to be standing in front of a car.

  • However, four seconds into the video, the car seemingly drives through him, which doesn't make logical sense.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • We also noticed that a man in a grey T-shirt who is visible at the beginning vanishes midway through the video.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it AI?: We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool that flagged the video as more than 99 percent likely to be AI-generated.

The result of AI detection by Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive Moderation/ Screenshot)

  • Following this, we ran the video through the DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool, and found that two of its detectors flagged the viral clip as AI-generated.

The result of AI detection by DeepFake-O-Meter.

(Source: DeepFake-O-Meter/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage of the volcanic eruption in Indonesia.

Also ReadAI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as Real One of Calf Suckling From Cow’s Poster

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT