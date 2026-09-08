Video From Moradabad Falsely Shared as One of Satya Niketan Building Collapse

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A video showing a building suddenly collapsing into the ground is being widely shared on social media, where users have claimed that it shows the boys' paying guest (PG) building that collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan on 6 September 2026.
How did we find out the truth?: We carried out a reverse image search on the clip using Google Lens, which led us to a news report published by India Today on 6 September, carrying the same visuals.
It mentioned that it shows a three-storey building in UP's Moradabad collapsing amid heavy rains on 5 September, noting that there were no casualties.
The reported added that the building was in an extremely dilapidated condition, because of which the administration had sealed it off the day prior, preventing any loss of life.
Another report by Asianet carried the same visuals and said that the district's administration had carried out an inspection of the structure on 4 September, after which it was immediately sealed and movement around the structure was restricted as a precautionary measure.
The Moradabad Police had responded to a post sharing a video of the building collapsing, stating that there was no loss of life and that the debris in the area was being cleared.
We also came across an X post shared by Rajender Pensiya, the District Magistrate of Moradabad about the collapse.
He mentioned that the district administration had sealed off building number 26F-17, located in the Tehsil Sadar area near Jama Masjid Road in Moradabad just the day prior to its collapse.
Conclusion: A video of a building collapsing in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad is being shared to falsely claim that it shows the PG in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsing.
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