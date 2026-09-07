Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of Bhatghar Dam in Pune Falsely Shared To Show the Gandak Barrage

Video of Bhatghar Dam in Pune Falsely Shared To Show the Gandak Barrage

The video shows the Bhatghar Dam and has no relation to the Nepal floods.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being shared on social media, falsely claiming to show the Gandak Barrage Project, which&nbsp;protected Bihar from Nepal floods.</p></div>
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A video is being shared on social media, falsely claiming to show the Gandak Barrage Project, which protected Bihar from Nepal floods.

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show that the Gandak Barrage Project, which was an initiative of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, protected Bihar from the Nepal floods.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim that the video shows the Gandak Barrage Project is false.

  • The video shows the Bhatghar Dam in Pune, Maharashtra.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Surrounding Nepal Floods, PM Modi and More

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a couple of videos that shared similar visuals; however, they made different claims.

  • A Facebook account, Chattanooga Regional Weather, shared a reel with similar visuals and a caption that states the video shows Pune's Lloyd Dam.

  • The Lloyd Dam is also known as Bhatghar Dam.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • We found another reel that also shared similar visuals of a dam.

  • According to the caption, the video shows Bhatghar Dam, located near Bhor in Pune, Maharashtra.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • We ran a keyword search and found a post shared by The MES Times, with visuals similar to the viral video.

  • The caption reads, "India’s Bhatghar Dam Reaches Full Capacity! Is It About to Overflow"

  • We compared the viral reel to screengrabs of Bhatghar Dam and the Gandak Barrage Project.

  • The comparison proves that the viral video shows Pune's Bhatghar Dam.

Conclusion: The claim is false as the video shows the Bhatghar Dam in Pune, Maharashtra.

Also ReadClips From an Indonesian TV Show Shared as Visuals of Nepal Floods

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