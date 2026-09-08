Is This a Video of Ram Mandir CEO Jeetendra Mishra Celebrating While Drunk? No!

advertisement
A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, who has been appointed CEO of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
What is the claim?: The video, which shows a group of men drinking and dancing, is being shared with the claim that the man the video focuses on is Jeetendra Mishra.
The post was shared with the caption, "Jitendra Mishra seen dancing and drinking while celebrating his appointment"
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the video does not show Jeetendra Mishra; it shows an unrelated video from November 2025.
How did we find out?: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran reverse image searches on a few of them using Google Lens.
This led us to a report by ABP News, published on , which shared visuals similar to the ones in the viral video.
The article reported on the viral video and how a man could be seen dancing freely with a glass of alcohol on his head.
The report compared the man to the character Abrar from the film Animal.
The report linked the original Instagram video that had gone viral.
The original video was uploaded on by a user named Vikash Rana.
The user had uploaded another video with visuals of the same setting, with the title "Another viral video". (translated from Hindi to English)
We compared the viral video with a video of Jeetendra Mishra and concluded that the viral video does not show him.
Conclusion: The video is old, unrelated and does not show Jeetendra Mishra.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)