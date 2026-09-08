Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Is This a Video of Ram Mandir CEO Jeetendra Mishra Celebrating While Drunk? No!

Is This a Video of Ram Mandir CEO Jeetendra Mishra Celebrating While Drunk? No!

We found out that the video is from 2025 and does not show Jeetendra Mishra.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show the newly appointed&nbsp;CEO of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Jeetendra Mishra, drinking and dancing.</p></div>
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A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show the newly appointed CEO of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Jeetendra Mishra, drinking and dancing.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, who has been appointed CEO of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir

What is the claim?: The video, which shows a group of men drinking and dancing, is being shared with the claim that the man the video focuses on is Jeetendra Mishra.

  • The post was shared with the caption, "Jitendra Mishra seen dancing and drinking while celebrating his appointment"

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the video does not show Jeetendra Mishra; it shows an unrelated video from November 2025.

Also ReadOld Clip of Demolition Falsely Linked to Delhi’s Satya Niketan Building Collapse

How did we find out?: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran reverse image searches on a few of them using Google Lens.

  • This led us to a report by ABP News, published on 26 November 2025, which shared visuals similar to the ones in the viral video.

  • The article reported on the viral video and how a man could be seen dancing freely with a glass of alcohol on his head.

  • The report compared the man to the character Abrar from the film Animal.

Here's a preview of the report by ABP News. 

(Source: ABP News/ Screenshot)

  • The report linked the original Instagram video that had gone viral.

  • The original video was uploaded on 3 November 2025 by a user named Vikash Rana.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • The user had uploaded another video with visuals of the same setting, with the title "Another viral video". (translated from Hindi to English)

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • We compared the viral video with a video of Jeetendra Mishra and concluded that the viral video does not show him.

Conclusion: The video is old, unrelated and does not show Jeetendra Mishra.

Also ReadVideo From Moradabad Falsely Shared as One of Satya Niketan Building Collapse

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