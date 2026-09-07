Old Clip of Demolition Falsely Linked to Delhi’s Satya Niketan Building Collapse

A video showing a building falling down is being widely shared on social media, where users are claiming that it the building which collapsed in South Delhi's Satya Niketan.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a YouTube video shared on 10 November 2017.
The video was shared by a verified channel called 'News State', which was shared with the caption "MCD breaks unauthorised constructed 4 storey building in Jasola (SIC)."
A keyword search with 'Jasola MCD demolition 2017' led us to more news videos sharing this same clip in 2017.
One such report by ABP News said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had demolished the four-storey structure a day after cracks emerged along its side.
Nearby structures were also damaged during the demolition, the report added, noting that occupants of the buildings in the area had been relocated before the demolition.
Conclusion: An old video of the MCD demolishing a structure in Jasola is being falsely linked to the building which collapsed in Satya Niketan.
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