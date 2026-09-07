Video of Bhatghar Dam in Pune Falsely Shared To Show the Gandak Barrage

A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show that the Gandak Barrage Project, which was an initiative of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, protected Bihar from the Nepal floods.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a couple of videos that shared similar visuals; however, they made different claims.
A Facebook account, Chattanooga Regional Weather, shared a reel with similar visuals and a caption that states the video shows Pune's Lloyd Dam.
The Lloyd Dam is also known as Bhatghar Dam.
We found another reel that also shared similar visuals of a dam.
According to the caption, the video shows Bhatghar Dam, located near Bhor in Pune, Maharashtra.
We ran a keyword search and found a post shared by The MES Times, with visuals similar to the viral video.
The caption reads, "India’s Bhatghar Dam Reaches Full Capacity! Is It About to Overflow"
We compared the viral reel to screengrabs of Bhatghar Dam and the Gandak Barrage Project.
The comparison proves that the viral video shows Pune's Bhatghar Dam.
Conclusion: The claim is false as the video shows the Bhatghar Dam in Pune, Maharashtra.
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