Satya Niketan PG Collapse: 7 Dead, 11 Rescued as FIR Registered Against PG Owner

A five-storey building used as a paying guest accommodation in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area collapsed on 6 September 2026, resulting in the deaths of seven people and the rescue of eleven others. The incident occurred around 1:30 pm while repair work was underway in the basement. Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, Fire Service, and National Disaster Response Force, conducted overnight rescue operations. The building primarily housed students from nearby colleges.
According to The Indian Express, the building was approximately 50 years old and had been converted into a private hostel over time. Police registered a First Information Report against the owner, Hariram Bansal, and issued a lookout notice. The charges include culpable homicide and negligence in the upkeep of the structure.
As highlighted by BBC, the collapse occurred during ongoing repair work and water accumulation in the basement. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that “every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped.” The majority of the residents were students, many of whom were in their rooms due to it being a Sunday.
As noted in an article by The News Minute, students and residents reported hearing cries for help from those trapped under the debris. Rescue teams, along with local students, formed human chains to facilitate emergency personnel’s access to the site. A student said, “We heard people who were shouting for help. Right now, our focus is that the rescue should happen fast.”
“We could hear students who were calling for help when they were trapped. In fact, one of them sent a video to one of us stating their conditions. The people were trapped amongst heavy slabs, which were hazardous,” a student volunteer recounted.
As officials confirmed, eleven people were rescued from the debris, with one person brought out alive during the night but later declared dead. The building, which housed a boys’ PG accommodation, collapsed while repair work was ongoing. Police efforts to trace those allegedly connected to the incident are continuing.
Coverage revealed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had issued a demolition order for a neighbouring property found to be in a dangerous condition. The collapsed building, identified as property no. 14, was not the subject of this order. The MCD stated it would demolish unsafe structures if owners failed to comply.
Rescue operations continued late into the night as details emerged from CCTV footage showing the moment of collapse. Ten people were initially rescued and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, with several in critical condition. Three patients remained under treatment, and one underwent surgery for a fracture.
“The building was in poor condition for a long time. It’s an old construction. Four-five police personnel from the Satya Niketan police booth were present there. The administration, ambulances, and NDRF did arrive late,” a student resident stated.
Statements from authorities indicated that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site and the injured at AIIMS, ordering a magisterial inquiry and promising strict action against those responsible. The Delhi government is providing support to the families of the injured students.
Calls for accountability intensified following protests by student groups demanding safety audits of all PG hostels in Delhi. The MCD has since evacuated and sealed an adjoining girls’ PG building and announced immediate action against illegal structures exceeding permitted floors.
“Whoever is responsible for this, whether it is the building owner or an official, will not be spared,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said at the site.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.