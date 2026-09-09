Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as Real One of Calf Suckling From Cow’s Poster

AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as Real One of Calf Suckling From Cow’s Poster

The video is an AI-generated one.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows real visuals of a hungry calf suckling from an image of a cow.</p></div>
i

An AI-generated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows real visuals of a hungry calf suckling from an image of a cow.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video showing a calf standing up to suckle from a poster of a cow on the back of a van is being widely shared on social media.

Among those sharing this clip was news organisation Deccan Chronicle.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, here, and here.)

But...?: The video is an AI-generated one and does not show real visuals of a calf suckling from an image of a cow.

Also ReadThis Video Doesn’t Show 'Congress-Supporting Girl' Being Abducted by RSS Workers

How did we find out the truth?: We closely observed the video and noticed that some of the text in the viral video was garbled and did not make sense.

The text read 'Wiewing Dairy'.

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

  • We also noticed that the number plate in the video read 'KL 39 K 704'.

  • This number is registered for a Tata Nano, which is a hatchback car, and not a goods transport vehicle as seen in the video.

Source: Carinfo/Screenshot)

We then ran a keyword search on the viral video, but did not find any visuals which confirmed that the incident had really happened.

Is it AI?: We then ran the video and some screenshots of the video through two different AI-generated content detectors.

  • Hive Moderation's tool gave the video a 98.5 percent likelihood of being an AI-generated one.

The tool said that the video was an AI-generated one.

(Source: Hive/Screenshot)

Similarly, when we ran a screenshot of the video through SightEngine's tool, it gave the image a 99 percent score of being likely to be an AI-generated one.

(Source: SightEngine/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows real visuals of a calf suckling from an image of a cow.

Also ReadVideo From Moradabad Falsely Shared as One of Satya Niketan Building Collapse

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT