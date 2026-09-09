AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as Real One of Calf Suckling From Cow’s Poster

A video showing a calf standing up to suckle from a poster of a cow on the back of a van is being widely shared on social media.
Among those sharing this clip was news organisation Deccan Chronicle.
How did we find out the truth?: We closely observed the video and noticed that some of the text in the viral video was garbled and did not make sense.
We also noticed that the number plate in the video read 'KL 39 K 704'.
This number is registered for a Tata Nano, which is a hatchback car, and not a goods transport vehicle as seen in the video.
We then ran a keyword search on the viral video, but did not find any visuals which confirmed that the incident had really happened.
Is it AI?: We then ran the video and some screenshots of the video through two different AI-generated content detectors.
Hive Moderation's tool gave the video a 98.5 percent likelihood of being an AI-generated one.
Similarly, when we ran a screenshot of the video through SightEngine's tool, it gave the image a 99 percent score of being likely to be an AI-generated one.
Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows real visuals of a calf suckling from an image of a cow.
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