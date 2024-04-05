WebQoof Recap: Of Fake Claims Around Arvind Kejriwal, Media Misreporting & More

A claim went viral on social media platforms stating that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj have unfollowed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on X (formerly Twitter).

However, when we checked Atishi and Bharadwaj's 'following lists', we found that both of them were indeed following the chief minister on the said platform.

