Saurabh Bharadwaj Interview: 'Arrested Kejriwal as Mandir, CAA Didn't Polarise'

I am surprised that there is no discussion over it in the mainstream media. The SC had to arm-twist them into giving the data by 6.30 pm on 21 March. At the same time, the ED was at Kejriwal's doors and he has been on the TV since then. Nobody is talking about electoral bonds as he was arrested at 9:00 pm. They have been successful with headline management. They hid electoral bonds from the headlines but even in Kejriwal's matter, electoral bonds is the main issue. They called Sarath Chandra Reddy the kingpin in the excise policy case. If I can take you through the dates — the policy was in force from November 2021-July 2022. When it was in force, the BJP received Rs 4.5 crore from Reddy's companies — Rs 3 crore on 5 January 2022 and Rs 1.5 crore on 2 July 2022. He gave this money when they had five zones under them for the excise policy — this is what the ED has alleged. The ED said that these zones were taken illegally.

Cases were filed against him. Reddy was questioned on 9 November 2022 during which he said that he does not know Kejriwal and there was no exchange of money. The ED arrested him on 10 November 2022. The ED, aka the Centre, has been calling him the kingpin. Five days later on 15 November 2022, his company gives bonds worth Rs 5 crore to the BJP. Did they not know he is the accused? The whole world knows it because they themselves have been reading out documents in press conferences while naming him and narrating his transactions. In the chargesheet filed on 6 January 2023, the ED again said that Reddy is the kingpin.

Reddy said that he was being framed, force was being used against him and his people, and that he is being pressurised to say what the ED wants him to. He denied bail. He is the son of someone whose company is worth Rs 25,000 crore and he is languishing in jail for six months. He eventually broke in April 2023. He gave a statement saying that what the ED is claiming is correct and that he did launder Rs 100 crore. Merely ten days later on 10 May 2023, his bail application was moved in the High Court on the grounds of back pain and the ED does not oppose it. He is released and then Reddy's three companies donated Rs 50 crore in November 2023. He is an accused in a PMLA case and that is what the ED has been claiming. This theft was very difficult to prove but the data shows it. It shows how agencies are being misused to twist arms.