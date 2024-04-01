Fact-Check: Clipped Videos of Rahul Gandhi Shared With Misleading Context

A compilation of two videos showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi delivering a speech is going viral on the internet.

In the first video, Gandhi says, "Thali bajao, thali bajao, thali bajao… Mobile phone ki light on karo, light on karo."

[Translation: Bang the plate, bang the plate, bang the plate… turn on the light of the mobile phone, turn on the light.]

In the second video, he says, "Remote control is pressed from behind."