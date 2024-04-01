Media Organisations Share Old Video of Fans Criticising Virat Kohli as Recent

A video showing some fans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) talking to an interviewer is being shared to take a dig at former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.
What did fans say?: While a fan at the beginning of the video said "Bangalore is waste", the other one could be heard saying, "Until Virat Kohli is in the team, the cup won't be ours (RCB)."
Who shared the claim?: Along with social media users, media organisations such as Free Press Journal and ABP News shared reports claiming that the video was recent.
An archive of the post can be found here.
(Source: FPJ/Screenshot)
(You can view archives of social media posts which were shared without any context here and here.)
What is the truth?: The video of fans criticising Kohli after RCB's defeat in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match is from April 2023.
This makes the claim misleading as the viral video does not carry the context of it being from an old incident.
How did we find that out?: We noticed that the video had a watermark that said "OneIndia Kannada."
Taking this forward, we performed a keyword search on YouTube and found a longer version of the video uploaded on the official channel of 'One India Kannada'.
The video was shared on 27 April 2023 and its title when translated to English said, "Except KGF, all other players in RCB team are waste players."
At around the 1:32 timestamp, one can see the same people who were seen in the viral video. This is where one of the fans was heard saying, "Until Virat Kohli is in the team, we [RCB] won't win the cup."
RCB's defeat in April 2023: RCB played against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 26 April 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. KKR won the match by 21 runs, with Varun Chakravarthy receiving the 'Player of the Match' award.
Conclusion: It is clear that an old video of a fan criticising Virat Kohli is going viral as a recent incident.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)