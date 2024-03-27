Fact-Check: Edited Image of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Viral After Arrest by ED

Fact-Check | This image of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is altered.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A photograph of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is going viral with users taking a dig at him and claiming that he was seen urinating his pants after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
An archive of the post can be found here.
What led us to the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the image and found a similar visual uploaded on a website called 'ProKerala'.
The image was uploaded with a caption that said, "Ahmadabad :Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrives at in Ahmedabad to participate in a Tirangaa Yatra in Mehsana,on Monday June 06,2022."
It was attributed to IANS, a media agency.
The image was uploaded on 6 June 2022.
Team WebQoof found that the image was available on the official website of IANS Photo.
The image could be seen on IANS Photo website.
News reports: An interview of Kejriwal was published on the official YouTube channel of TV9 Gujarati.
The visuals were posted on 6 June 2022 and its title said, "Delhi CM & AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to flag off 'Tiranga Yatra' in #Mehsana ,soon |TV9."
It showed the leader and other people wearing the same outfit as seen in the viral image.
Conclusion: This image of Kejriwal is edited and is being shared to take a dig at him.
