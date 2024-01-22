Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This Image of Rahul Gandhi Wearing T-Shirt With BJP Symbol Is Altered

This Image of Rahul Gandhi Wearing T-Shirt With BJP Symbol Is Altered

We found that the image of Rahul Gandhi has been altered to add the BJP's symbol on the t-shirt.
Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check | This image is altered and is being shared with a false claim.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | This image is altered and is being shared with a false claim.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

An image which shows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wearing a t-shirt with the symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its back is going viral on the internet.

  • The claim comes amidst the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' that was kickstarted from Manipur on 14 January.

What have users said?: The image was shared with a caption in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "We had already said that this Rahul Gandhi is an agent of BJP, today we have caught Rahul Gandhi red-handed."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(More archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What is the truth?: The image of Gandhi has been altered to add the BJP's symbol on the t-shirt. The original picture did not carry any logo.

Also ReadNo, Chinese President Xi Jinping Has Not Thanked Congress’ Rahul Gandhi

What led us to the truth?: We performed a Google Lens search and came across a similar image posted on Supriya Shrinate's official Instagram page.

  • Shrinate serves as the Chairperson for Congress' social media and digital platforms.

  • The image was shared on 14 January with a caption in Hindi that said, "When we spoke about travelling from East to West - I said that this yatra should only start from Manipur."

  • Congress leader and Member of Parliament TN Prathapan had uploaded the same image on his official X handle with a similar caption on 14 January.

Comparing the images: On comparing the viral image to the one uploaded by Congress leaders, we found that the former has been edited to add the BJP symbol.

A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.

Conclusion: It is clear that an altered image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is being shared to take a dig at him.

Also ReadGiorgia Meloni's Video Message Mistranslated & Linked to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT