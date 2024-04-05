Fake Notice Targeting Bangladesh Islamic Group Viral With Communal Spin

Fact-Check: This notice is fake. Even the organisation termed it fake in its press release.
A notice attributed to Bangladesh Jamiyat Ahl-Al-Hadith, a religious organisation about converting Hindu girls to Islam is being shared on social media.
The note also states prices for converting different categories of Hindu girls.
Is this true?: No, the notice is fake.
In a press release, the organisation stated that the viral notice was fake and shared an image of the original one.
In the original notice, the date stamp matches with the viral one.
How did we find out?: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search the photo and came across a notice with the same letterhead.
We compared both images and noticed that the date stamp matched with one another.
Both notices have been translated from Bangla to English using Google Translate.
However, difference such as the title, 'Special Notice' (translated from Bangla to English) was missing from the original.
The original notice was about a meeting held on 5 Februrary 2022. It stated the discussion of the meeting about increasing activities of their organisation.
We surfed the organisation's website and in their press release section, came across a statement against the purported notice.
They also provided the original notice which was the same as the one we mentioned above.
This has been translated from Bangla to English using Google Translate.
In its press release, the organisation wrote, "A fake notification is being shared on X and Facebook, which is lying by manipulating them for their own nefarious ends. Several radical Hindutva faction in Bangladesh have joined them."
It further mentioned that the notice has deliberately disseminated rumours and damaged the reputation of Jamiat, and undermined communal harmony by publishing conspiratorial and baseless circulars.
It added, "Bangladesh Jamiat Ahle Hadith has nothing to do with the phoney circular."
(translated from Bangla to English)
Conclusion: Clearly, a fake notice attributed to the Bangladesh Jamiat Ahle Hadith with false communal spin is being shared on social media platforms.
