This Video of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ‘Singing in Jail’ Is AI-Generated!

A video which shows multiple images of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, paired with audio of a Hindi song, are being shared on social media.

What does the video show?: It shows multiple still images, which include Kejriwal standing with a mic and a guitar, playing the guitar in a prison cell while surrounded by police, and another where he appears to perform in the presence of his wife, Sunita Kejriwal.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows Kejriwal singing in jail.

Who shared it?: The social media head of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Youth Wing in Uttar Pradesh Richa Rajpoot and BJP Delhi worker Brijesh Rai shared this video.

(Swipe to view both claims.)