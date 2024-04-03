This Video of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ‘Singing in Jail’ Is AI-Generated!

A video which shows multiple images of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, paired with audio of a Hindi song, are being shared on social media.
What does the video show?: It shows multiple still images, which include Kejriwal standing with a mic and a guitar, playing the guitar in a prison cell while surrounded by police, and another where he appears to perform in the presence of his wife, Sunita Kejriwal.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows Kejriwal singing in jail.
Who shared it?: The social media head of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Youth Wing in Uttar Pradesh Richa Rajpoot and BJP Delhi worker Brijesh Rai shared this video.
(Swipe to view both claims.)
Richa Rajpoot shared the video.
(Source: X/Screenshot)
The visuals shared in the video appear to be AI-generated, as does the audio of Kejriwal singing a Bollywood song.
How do we know?: We noticed that the video carried a watermark reading 'PaltuPaltann'.
Taking a cue from this, we looked up these words and came across an Instagram account with the same name.
It had shared the viral video on 30 March, with several hashtags, including 'memes', 'AI', and 'songs'.
This indicates the the song might be generated using AI tools.
We ran the video through an AI audio detector by 'AI or Not', which said that it was 'likely AI generated', giving it a 76 percent chance of being an AI-generated clip.
AI-generated visuals: The video also shows several visual irregularities, which indicate the images may have been generated using artificial intelligence (AI) tools.
For instance, in this image, Kejriwal's hair, face, and shirt have an unnaturally smooth appearance.
Additionally, his hand appears to pass through the microphone stand.
This image, too, has errors as his left hand appears to have an odd number of fingers, but multiple thumbs.
In the image which shows the leader with Sunita Kejriwal, his face is smooth and blurry, whereas the latter's face is focused but the body is not.
This visual in the video shows a person that does not look like Kejriwal.
Lastly, the image which shows Kejriwal with a guitar in a cell also has discrepancies.
In this one, both Kejriwal and the partially visible policeman have distorted faces.
Further, the metal bars behind him and the strings on the guitar are both bent and not straight.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)