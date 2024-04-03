ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This Video of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ‘Singing in Jail’ Is AI-Generated!

The images and the audio which claim to show Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal singing in jail are AI-generated visuals.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
Hindi Female

A video which shows multiple images of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, paired with audio of a Hindi song, are being shared on social media.

What does the video show?: It shows multiple still images, which include Kejriwal standing with a mic and a guitar, playing the guitar in a prison cell while surrounded by police, and another where he appears to perform in the presence of his wife, Sunita Kejriwal.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows Kejriwal singing in jail.

Who shared it?: The social media head of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Youth Wing in Uttar Pradesh Richa Rajpoot and BJP Delhi worker Brijesh Rai shared this video.

(Swipe to view both claims.)

  • Richa Rajpoot shared the video.

    (Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim on social media can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: The claim is false.

  • The visuals shared in the video appear to be AI-generated, as does the audio of Kejriwal singing a Bollywood song.

How do we know?: We noticed that the video carried a watermark reading 'PaltuPaltann'.



The watermark reads 'PaltuPaltann'.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

  • Taking a cue from this, we looked up these words and came across an Instagram account with the same name.

  • It had shared the viral video on 30 March, with several hashtags, including 'memes', 'AI', and 'songs'.

  • This indicates the the song might be generated using AI tools.

The images and the audio which claim to show Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal singing in jail are AI-generated visuals.

An archive of this Instagram post can be accessed here.

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

We ran the video through an AI audio detector by 'AI or Not', which said that it was 'likely AI generated', giving it a 76 percent chance of being an AI-generated clip.

The images and the audio which claim to show Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal singing in jail are AI-generated visuals.

The audio is likely to be AI-generated as per AI or Not.

(Source: AI or Not/Screenshot)

AI-generated visuals: The video also shows several visual irregularities, which indicate the images may have been generated using artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

  • For instance, in this image, Kejriwal's hair, face, and shirt have an unnaturally smooth appearance.

  • Additionally, his hand appears to pass through the microphone stand.

The images and the audio which claim to show Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal singing in jail are AI-generated visuals.

His overall appearance looks smoothened. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

This image, too, has errors as his left hand appears to have an odd number of fingers, but multiple thumbs.

The images and the audio which claim to show Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal singing in jail are AI-generated visuals.

In the video, his left hand also appears to be missing the index finger.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

In the image which shows the leader with Sunita Kejriwal, his face is smooth and blurry, whereas the latter's face is focused but the body is not.

The images and the audio which claim to show Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal singing in jail are AI-generated visuals.

Only Sunita Kejriwal's face appears to be in sharp focus in this image.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

This visual in the video shows a person that does not look like Kejriwal.

The images and the audio which claim to show Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal singing in jail are AI-generated visuals.

We compared this AI-generated person with a real photo found on Kejriwal's X account.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

Lastly, the image which shows Kejriwal with a guitar in a cell also has discrepancies.

  • In this one, both Kejriwal and the partially visible policeman have distorted faces.

The images and the audio which claim to show Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal singing in jail are AI-generated visuals.

Both faces in this image are distorted.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

Further, the metal bars behind him and the strings on the guitar are both bent and not straight.

The images and the audio which claim to show Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal singing in jail are AI-generated visuals.

The metal bars of the prison and the strings on the guitar are not straight.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

0

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

