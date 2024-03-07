Atishi Interview: 'Confident AAP Will Win Lok Sabha, Ram Rajya for Us Means...'

As you said, you have been in Delhi all your life. You are the only female cabinet minister in the Kejriwal government. We are speaking on the eve of Women's Day. At a time when there is financial security being propagated by the government, if you look at the NCRB data, Delhi still records highest crimes against women. As a woman and a resident of Delhi, what more do you think needs to be done?

Unfortunately, law and order and the police is not under us in Delhi. We have made efforts in whatever comes in our domain. Delhi has the largest network of CCTV cameras in the world, even more than London and New York. Street lights and dark spots used to be such a big issue. Today, on Delhi's main roads that come under PWD, 25,000 more lights were installed over past 10 years. There are at least 60 lights per kilometre. DTC buses used to be a big issue when it came to harassment of women. Our bus marshals policy has made buses more safe and secure. Unfortunately, even that scheme is stalled amid the tussle that we have with the L-G and Delhi's bureaucracy. But we are taking the matter to the High Court to restart that scheme.

But at the end of the day, it is the policing system that can stop crimes against women. If people know that a PCR van passes from a particular area every 10 minutes, people will be careful. If they know that in case of a crime, an FIR will be filed speedily, you cannot bribe your way into watering down FIRs, people will be careful. Till the time there isn't speedy justice, there isn't proper police surveillance, there isn't proper police patrolling, we cannot reduce crime. I would like to stress this for the L-G that he pays visits to sites to oversee work of the PWD or the Jal board that comes under our domain, he should visit police stations to take stock of facilities there too. He should see how at times the roads become unsafe for women in the night. The Constitution has given big responsibilities to the L-G. If he does just this one job better and safeguards women better with better policing, the city of Delhi will not forget him. Till the time there's no fear in the people, the fact that there will be an FIR if there is a crime, arrests will take place, and there will be speedy justice, everybody will become careful. There isn't much difference between people living in Delhi and Mumbai but the policing system is much stronger in Mumbai. Hence, crimes against women are lesser there.