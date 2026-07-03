WebQoof Recap: Of Claims Around Ram Mandir Theft, Deepfakes & Lohagad Case

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From fake claims surrounding the Ayodhya Ram Mandir theft to a deepfake of Shashi Tharoor making a pro-Pakistan statement, here are five of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.
A video claiming to show Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland startled by his own reflection is circulating online. The video shows the footballer eating and getting caught off guard by his own reflection in the mirror.
However, the video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage of footballer Haaland being startled by his own reflection.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video has been going viral on the internet claiming to show theft of a donation box and jewellery at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The claim has gone viral amid the embezzlement case surrounding allegations that donations from devotees worth crores of rupees at the Ram temple have been misappropriated.
However, the claim is false, as the video shows theft of donations at the Gaali Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Bengaluru.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video is being circulated widely, claiming to show people rushing to the Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra following the Ketan Agarwal murder case. The 'Vinchu Kada' section of the Lohagad Fort has started being referred to as the 'Siya Point', after Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary were accused of allegedly pushing Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal off the fort.
However, the video is old and shows people crowding at Lohagad Fort during the monsoon season.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video showing a man caught on power lines is being widely shared on social media, where social media users claimed that it showed the body of one Mohammad Hassan. Those sharing the claim said that Hasan was responsible for lynching Dipu Chandra Das, a garment worker in Bangladesh, who was killed in a hate crime attack in December 2025.
However, the claim is false, as the man in the video was identified as Shahadat Hossain, who reportedly lost his life after being electrocuted in Pabna, Bangladesh.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video of Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor speaking at an event is being widely shared on social media. In the video, Tharoor says, "The value of Indian lives seems to have diminished drastically under Modi's leadership. Meanwhile, the very neighbour once mocked as a puppet is now being acknowledged globally for its diplomacy and regional role
However, the video is a deepfake. There is no evidence of Tharoor making this pro-Pakistan statement.
You can read our fact-check here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)