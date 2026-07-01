Old Video of Trump Clipped To Claim That Foreign Students Can Now Get Green Card

Look, I've always been in favour of students coming in from other countries. That includes China. And we have 500,000 Chinese students coming in. I've always been favour of it. Does it mean you, that you have to watch people? Yeah, you have watch students, but you have other people also. I've also been strongly in favor.I think it's a great thing. It's also, It's good for our schools, it's good for, I think it's for our country. I'm also in favour of having them stay. I've been in favour of letting them stay. If you get educated for four years, you're willing to get educated for four year. I like people being able to stay.