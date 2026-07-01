Clip of Electrocuted Man Falsely Linked to Dipu Das’ Lynching Case in Bangladesh

A video showing a man caught on power lines is being widely shared on social media, where social media users claimed that it showed the body of one Mohammad Hassan.
Those sharing the claim said that Hasan was responsible for lynching Dipu Chandra Das, a garment worker in Bangladesh, who was killed in a hate crime attack in December 2025.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the video led us to a Facebook post sharing similar visuals, which identified the man as one Shahadat Hossain, not Mohammad Hassan, as claimed.
Its caption mentioned that the 40-year-old died after being electrocuted while trying to remove rainwater that had collected on a rooftop in Pabna's Atgharia in Bangladesh.
A keyword search for the same led us to a news report by Business Times Bangladesh, Hossain passed away around 10 am on 18 June, on the roof of the Al Arafah Islami Bank building.
He reportedly came into contact with a main power line passing near the building while draining water on the building's rooftop, and passed away on the spot.
The Quint contacted Tanvir Mahatab Abir, senior fact-checker at Bangladesh's Rumor Scanner, who confirmed these details about Hossain.
Hossain and Dipu Das' case: After confirming the details of the video's origin, we then looked for any connection between Hossein and Das' lynching, which happened in Mymensingh.
Mymensingh is at least 200 kilometres away from Pabna, which is where Hossein was electrocuted.
Mymensingh's Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Md Abdullah Al Mamun told Rumor Scanner that the claim was false.
A keyword search then led us to a Facebook post by All India Radio shared in January 2026, which mentioned that the prime suspect, identified as one Imam Yasin Arafat, had been arrested along with 20 others in connection to Das' case.
Other reports by CNN-News 18, NDTV and Business Standard also corroborated the name of the prime accused.
Conclusion: A video of a man's death by electrocution is being widely shared with the false claim that it shows the person responsible for Dipu Das' lynching.
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