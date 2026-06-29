Deepfake Shared to Falsely Claim Shashi Tharoor Praised Pakistan’s Diplomacy

A video of Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor speaking at an event is being widely shared on social media.
What does he say?: In the video, Tharoor purportedly says, "The value of Indian lives seems to have diminished drastically under Modi's leadership. Meanwhile, the very neighbour once mocked as a puppet is now being acknowledged globally for its diplomacy and regional role. Strange how narratives change today. Many feel India itself is being pushed around on the world stage while New Delhi remains silent."
Is it true?: No, the video is a deepfake. There is no evidence of Tharoor making this pro-Pakistan statement.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the clip, which led us to a YouTube short by Livemint, which showed Tharoor talking about measures that could be taken to attract more tourists to India.
The ticker on the top-left corner mentioned that the video was taken from the India Thai Chamber of Commerce's YouTube channel.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for the video on their channel.
Here, we came across a video of Tharoor, dressed in the same clothing, which was published on 5 June.
During the chat, he spoke about India and Thailand's relationship, the power of cultural diplomacy, and the critical roke of the Indian disapora in contributing towards India's growth by investing in business.
Tharoor then spoke about the government's requirement to provide infrastructure, build policy, and provide tax incentives to boost Thai tourism in India, while also touching upon the private sector to fund more research in India.
He then addressed concerns about safety regulations in the country, particularly those for single, women travellers, advocating for systemic changes in schooling in order to foster a stronger sense of gender-sensitivity, public civics, and cleanliness.
While Tharoor did not make the statement in the claim, he indirectly referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking about his book and mentioned Pakistan while referring to the terror attack in Pahalgam in April 2025.
Is it AI?: We ran the video through Hiya's Deepfake Voice Detector and Hive Moderation's AI-generated content detector to check whether the video had been altered using AI.
Hiya's detector gave the audio an authenticity score of three out of 100, noting that the sampled voice was likely a deepfake.
Hive Moderation's tool gave the audio track a 99.3 percent likelihood of carrying AI-generated speech.
Conclusion: A deepfake is being shared to falsely claim that Shashi Tharoor praised Pakistan's diplomacy.
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