Deepfake Shared to Falsely Claim Shashi Tharoor Praised Pakistan’s Diplomacy

A video of Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor speaking at an event is being widely shared on social media.

What does he say?: In the video, Tharoor purportedly says, "The value of Indian lives seems to have diminished drastically under Modi's leadership. Meanwhile, the very neighbour once mocked as a puppet is now being acknowledged globally for its diplomacy and regional role. Strange how narratives change today. Many feel India itself is being pushed around on the world stage while New Delhi remains silent."