Shashi Tharoor Exclusive: 'By Banning Mustafizur, BCCI Have Incited Bangladesh'

Following BCCI’s decision to cave in to pressure from certain groups protesting Rahman’s participation, against the backdrop of violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, the T20 World Cup has been plunged into disarray. Acting on a directive from Bangladesh’s interim government, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has now indicated that it is unwilling to travel to India. Officially, the stance has been framed as a matter of security, but unofficially, it is widely seen as a symbolic protest against Rahman’s exclusion. While the ICC is understood to have explored alternative venues within India, the option of relocating Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka has reportedly been ruled out.

In that scenario, will Bangladesh even show up at the World Cup? Will Kolkata, who were supposed to host three of Bangladesh's matches and have already started selling tickets for the first two, will be deprived of their quota of games? Or will their matches be, ultimately, held in Sri Lanka?

Some answers may emerge soon, with a meeting between the ICC and the BCB scheduled for Tuesday, 13 January. Yet the broader fiasco, argues Dr Shashi Tharoor, need never have arisen in the first place.