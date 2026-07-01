Old Video of Theft From a Temple in Bengaluru Linked to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Case

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A video has been going viral on the internet claiming to show theft of a donation box and jewellery at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
The claim has gone viral amid the embezzlement case surrounding allegations that donations from devotees worth crores of rupees at the Ram temple have been misappropriated.
How did we find out?: We conducted a reverse image search on the video and found a report by KP News 24X7 sharing the same video.
The video, posted on , states that the CCTV footage shows a priest stealing from the Gaali Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Bengaluru.
According to the report, the priest can be seen stealing from the donation box and escaping.
India Today also reported on the incident, sharing visuals with the same setting.
According to the report, the theft happened at the Gaali Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru.
Multiple videos had surfaced, showing people stealing donations from the temple during the counting process.
An article by Hindustan Times also reported on the video that shows theft of donations at the Gaali Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Bengaluru.
According to the report, two members of the executive committee were suspended, and two cooks were also implicated.
Conclusion: The video shows theft of donations at the Gaali Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Bengaluru.
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