PM Modi Highlights Security, Self-Reliance In Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 135th episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was broadcast across All India Radio, Doordarshan, and digital platforms. The programme served as a direct communication channel between the Prime Minister and the public, with Modi discussing a range of national issues and achievements.
As reported by Amar Ujala, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of national security, stating that India is secure and self-reliant from the seas to the skies. He highlighted the country’s advancements in defence and technology, and reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening India’s security infrastructure.
During the address, Modi also spoke about the significance of yoga and its growing global influence as coverage revealed. He encouraged citizens to incorporate yoga into their daily routines for better health and well-being, referencing the recent International Yoga Day celebrations and the participation of people from various backgrounds.
In the context of rural development, Modi discussed ongoing government initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods and infrastructure in villages. He mentioned the transition from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to the new Vikasit Bharat-Garanti for Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural) Act, which is set to be implemented from 1 July 2026 according to recent developments.
“From the seas to the skies, our India is secure and self-reliant,” Prime Minister Modi stated during the broadcast.
Further, the Prime Minister addressed the role of citizens in nation-building, urging everyone to contribute positively to society. He highlighted stories of individuals and communities who have made significant contributions in areas such as environmental conservation, education, and social welfare as analysis showed.
In addition to domestic issues, Modi referenced India’s growing international partnerships and the importance of global cooperation. He noted recent diplomatic engagements and India’s efforts to support peace and stability in the region, reflecting the government’s broader foreign policy objectives as highlighted in recent events.
Throughout the episode, the Prime Minister maintained a focus on unity and collective progress, reiterating the government’s vision for a secure, prosperous, and self-reliant India. The Mann Ki Baat programme continues to serve as a platform for sharing government initiatives and encouraging public participation in national development as further details emerge.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.