Altered Video Shared as Shashi Tharoor Comparing India & Pakistan’s Diplomacy

A video showing Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaking the to press at an event is being widely shared on social media.

What does he say?: In the video, Tharoor can be heard talking about the "colonisation of India," saying that Indian diplomacy was now being colonised at the hands of Pakistan.

"I mean, it is such a sad spectacle to see Steve Witkoff and JD Vance right there in Islamabad, while they could have stopped by India for a cup of tea. I believe that it's a huge diplomatic failure, there is no other justification, and what India is suffering right now is complete colonisation. It is no different than what the British did to us. Pakistan has done to same to India in terms of diplomacy and diplomatic posture. I feel lost and sad. I am overwhelmed and unable to fully express my true feelings right now," he reportedly said.