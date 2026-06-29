'I Don't Fear Death': Sheikh Hasina Says She Will Return To Bangladesh This Year

Sheikh Hasina, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has publicly stated her intention to return to Bangladesh within the current year. Since her government left office in August 2024, Hasina has been residing in India. Her announcement has generated significant discussion within Bangladeshi political circles, with both ruling and opposition parties responding to her remarks.
According to Amar Ujala, Sheikh Hasina clarified that her decision to return is not driven by personal ambition but by a commitment to restore democracy, the rule of law, and the spirit of the liberation struggle in Bangladesh. She emphasised that the Awami League, her party, is not merely a political organisation but a significant force in the country.
Her statement comes at a time when discussions about the reactivation of the previously banned Awami League have intensified in Bangladesh. Coverage revealed that the party’s influence is reportedly growing in both rural and urban areas, and the current government has allowed Awami League-affiliated leaders to contest local elections as independent candidates.
In a recent interview, Hasina addressed the legal cases and death sentence verdicts against her, describing them as politically motivated and part of an unlawful process. She stated, “I do not fear death, as I lost my parents, brothers, and most family members in 1975.” She further recalled surviving multiple attacks in the past and reiterated her resolve to stand with the people of Bangladesh.
“I will definitely return to my country this year. I am not afraid of death,” Hasina said, underscoring her determination to re-enter Bangladeshi politics.
Reactions from the current government, led by Tarique Rahman, suggest that officials view Hasina’s announcement as an attempt to exert political pressure. Reporting indicated that government representatives maintain they are not concerned by her statements, asserting continued public support for their administration.
Opposition leaders, including those from Jamaat-e-Islami, have questioned whether the Awami League is preparing for a political comeback and raised concerns about the possibility of a one-party system emerging in Bangladesh. Further details show that these leaders are closely monitoring the evolving political landscape in light of Hasina’s declaration.
Hasina has also criticised the current government and previous interim administration, alleging a decline in democracy and rule of law, deteriorating security, a weakening economy, and increased attacks on minorities. She accused the authorities of failing to address rising extremism in the country. As details emerged, the government has denied these allegations and rejected claims of instability or erosion of democratic norms.
“Awami League is not just a political party, it is a force,” Hasina asserted, highlighting her party’s historical significance and her commitment to its principles.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.