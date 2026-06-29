Fact-Check: Video of Content Creator Falsely Shared as One of Siya Goyal Dancing

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A video of two women dancing to a Bollywood track is being widely shared on social media, where users have claimed that one of them shows 20-year-old Siya Goyal, one of the prime accused in the Lohagad Fort murder case, which led to the demise of Ketan Agarwal.
Those sharing the video have identified the shorter woman as Goyal, mentioning instances and allegations that purportedly led to Agarwal's death.
At the time of writing this report, this X post shared by user '@buttermasale' gathered over eight lakh views.
But...?: The claim is false.
The video shows content creator Anushka Wani—who was misidentified as Goyal—dancing with Sanika Jagtap, another creator.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on one of the frames from the clip led us to an Instagram post, shared on 21 June.
It was shared as a collaboration between two users, Sanika Jagtap and Anushka Wani.
On going through both accounts, we found that the person being misidentified as Goyal was Anushka Wani, who intermittently shares videos dancing with Jagtap.
The top comment on the now-viral reel was shared by Jagtap, in which she clarified that the woman with her "clearly IS NOT Siya Goyal."
The Quint has contacted Wani for her inputs and will update this report as and when a response is received.
Conclusion: A video of a content creator dancing has gone viral with the false claim that it shows a video of Siya Goyal.
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