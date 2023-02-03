WebQoof Recap: Of Communal Claims and Old BBC Graphics

WebQoof Recap| Here's a recap of some of the most viral claims that mislead people this week.
A picture showing some girls wearing hijabs and holding up certificates was shared to claim that the jewellery brand Malabar Gold and Diamonds only awards scholarships to girls from the Muslim community.
However, the claim is misleading and there is no evidence to prove that it given to only those from the Muslim community.
While the details of the scholarship mentioned that it was "exclusively for girl students," it doesn't mention religion as a criteria.
The claim stating that the jewellery company awards scholarships to only Muslim girls is false.
A screenshot of a BBC article showing India's map without Jammu and Kashmir went viral on the internet with people demanding a "ban" on the broadcaster.
Sudarshan News' Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi, among others, shared the claim.
While the channel did use the wrong map, we found that the graphic seen in the claims was from a video story published in 2015, which is no longer available for viewing.
The screenshot was old and not recent as claimed.
People on social media shared a distressing video of a group of men brutally thrashing a woman claiming that it showed some Hindu men beating a Dalit woman. Some users also claimed that the video is from Uttar Pradesh.
However, we found that the incident was from Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district and had no caste angle to it. The video dated back to July 2021, and the girl was beaten by her relatives for talking to boys.
There was no caste angle to the incident.
The Quint reached out to Kukshi Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Dilip Singh Bilwal who confirmed these details and said that the incident had no caste angle.
A picture of an Indian fan holding a placard in support of Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam was shared to claim that the fan was attending the India vs New Zealand T20I match that happened on 27 January in Ranchi.
However, we found that the image was altered. The original picture dated back to 2018 and showed the names of former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the placard.
The image was altered to add the name of Babaz Azam and Virat Kohli.
A clip of a huge crowd gathered on the streets was shared linking it to the Bhim Army, with several users requesting others to join a demonstration in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on 12 February. The video was shared using hashtags such as #JaiBhim and #Bhimarmy.
However, we found that the video was from December 2022 when large number of fans gathered on the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate Argentina's FIFA victory.
Neither did the video show a Bhim Army protest nor was it from India.
