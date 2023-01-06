J&K Militant Outfit on India's Terror Watch List: Does It Have Ties to the LeT?
The TRF reportedly began as a social media operation from Pakistan's Karachi.
The Indian government has updated its list of terrorist organisations to include The Resistance Front or TRF.
"The activities of the TRF are detrimental for the security and sovereignty of India," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a notification released on Thursday, 5 January.
On what grounds? The action was taken by the MHA under powers granted by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
What was TRF up to? The terror outfit was allegedly involved in:
Propaganda on terror activities
Recruitment of terrorists
Infiltration of terrorists
Smuggling of weapons and narcotics from Pakistan into J&K
Why it matters: A majority of the militants killed in Kashmir last year were associated with the TRF, an Indian Express report said citing police data.
The TRF had also reportedly threatened journalists in the Valley three months ago.
Social media game: TRF reportedly began as a social media operation from Pakistan's Karachi but later evolved into a physical entity, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh was quoted as saying by The Indian Express in 2020.
"TRF is involved in psychological operations on social media platforms for inciting people of J&K to join terrorist outfits against the Indian state,” the MHA notification said.
The outcome? Out of 100 individuals that became militants this year, over 74 of them were reportedly recruited by the TRF.
Between the lines: TRF is reportedly a rebranded version of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), that was behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
“Lashkar and Jaish-e-Mohammad had religious connotations and Pakistan did not want that. They wanted to make Kashmir militancy appear indigenous. Hence, they opted for ‘Resistance’ – that has some currency in global politics – in its name."An official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.