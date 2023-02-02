ADVERTISEMENT

Video Shows Visuals From a Bhim Army Protest? No, It Is From Argentina

The video is from December 2022 and shows fans gathered on streets to celebrate Argentina's FIFA win.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Video Shows Visuals From a Bhim Army Protest? No, It Is From Argentina
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video of a huge crowd gathered on the streets is going viral on the internet linking it to the Bhim Army. Several people have shared this video with hashtags such as #JaiBhim, #Bhimarmy urging people to join a demonstration in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on 12 February.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

The video had garnered over 47,000 likes on Instagram at the time of writing the story. (An archive of a similar post can be found here.)

But...?: Neither does the video show a demonstration by Bhim Army nor is it from India. It dates back to December 2022 and shows fans gathered on the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate their national team's victory in the FIFA World Cup finals.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Renaming of ‘Al Minhad’ in Dubai Has Nothing To Do With India

Fact-Check: Renaming of ‘Al Minhad’ in Dubai Has Nothing To Do With India
ADVERTISEMENT

What led us to the truth?: At first, we noticed a board on a building that said "Hostel Sol".

A board on a building said "Hostel Sol".

(Source: Viral video/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

  • Taking this as a clue, we performed a keyword search and found that the hostel was located in Buenos Aires, Argentina. We also came across several other pictures of the hostel.

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The same advertisement and buildings can be seen in both the images.</p></div>

    The same advertisement and buildings can be seen in both the images.

    (Source: Google Maps/Screenshot/Alterd by The Quint)

  • We also geolocated the place on Google Maps using the 'street view' option. The available view is from July 2022 and shows certain similarities with the viral clip.

  • Further, a keyword search on YouTube led us to a video uploaded by NBC News.

  • It was uploaded on 21 December 2022 and was titled, "Video Shows Moment Argentina Soccer Fans Jump Onto Team Bus."

  • The video's description said that celebrations were halted due to security reasons after millions of fans gathered together.

  • At around the 0:30 mark of the video, one can find certain similarities with the viral clip.

On comparing the visuals of both videos, we found that they are from the same incident.

A comparison shows similar trucks and buildings in both the images.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: This video is from Argentina and is unrelated to the Bhim Army protests.

Also Read

Video of Men Brutally Assaulting a Girl Shared With False Caste Angle

Video of Men Brutally Assaulting a Girl Shared With False Caste Angle

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Argentina   Fact Check   Bhim Army 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×