ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: IAF Pilot Killed in Gwalior Air Base Crash, Cremation at Belagavi
Hanumanth Rao Sarathi, 36, was a Wing Commander flying the Mirage 2000 that crashed on 28 January.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
ADVERTISEMENT
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22
25 10% off
90
100 10% off
180
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×