Knowing MS Dhoni, The Man Behind The Cricket

When he finally made his international debut in Bangladesh later that year in 2004, I missed seeing him in flesh and blood, as most of us had been there just for the Test leg to see Sachin Tendulkar equal Sunil Gavaskar’s 34th Test century record.

But I was present at the ground as a reporter when he scored his breathtaking 148 against Pakistan at Vizag in 2005 which changed his fortunes forever. From thereon, Dhoni remained a constant in the Indian cricket. Pakistan president General Pervez Musharraf advising him not to cut his hair after an ODI in Lahore in 2006 was another moment I happened to witness. His quiet arrival in Mumbai after becoming the world’s number one ranked ODI batsman in 2006 was another moment that stood out in my memory.

A Rare Dhoni Interview

But the moment that really captured my imagination happened on the 2006 West Indies tour. I had sought time for an interview with the man who was still new to international cricket. After the second Test in St Lucia, he promised to give me time during the 10-day long break in St Kitts. True to his word he met me in the lobby of St Kitts hotel at breakfast and fixed up a time for the next day. Then as I was going with him to his room for the interview, he saw a few other journalists coming along with us.

He instantly stopped and said: “Aap is baar nahi. Meine inko (pointing to me) pehle time diya tha. Pehle aaj inka, phir baakiyon ka.” I was really surprised by the calmness and the quiet assertive nature of the man even then. As we entered his room, he sat and patiently answered all the queries.