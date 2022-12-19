ADVERTISEMENT

No, This Video Does Not Show Lionel Messi Hugging His Mother After FIFA Win

The woman seen in the video has been misidentified as Messi's mother by several media outlets and users.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
No, This Video Does Not Show Lionel Messi Hugging His Mother After FIFA Win
i

Several media organisations such as Times Now, NDTV, The Indian Express, Republic World, among others, have shared a video of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi hugging a woman to claim that it shows the former hugging his mother after Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, defeating France in the penalties on Sunday, 18 December.

The match saw some extra-time goals, a hattrick after 56 years, and managed to keep fans on their feet. Messi emerged as the hero for his team's victory.

(Swipe right to view all the claims.)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the article can be found <a href="https://web.archive.org/web/20221219055747/https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/football/watch-lionel-messi-hugs-his-mother-to-celebrate-argentinas-fifa-world-cup-2022-final-win-over-france-article-96326512" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p></div>

    An archive of the article can be found here.

    (Source: Times Now website/Screenshot)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the article can be found <a href="https://archive.is/HT2Dz" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p></div>

    An archive of the article can be found here.

    (Source:&nbsp;NTDV&nbsp;website/Screenshot)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the article can be found <a href="https://archive.is/wJuAi" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p></div>

    An archive of the article can be found here.

    (Source: The Indian Express&nbsp;website/Screenshot)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the article can be found <a href="https://archive.is/IFJ20" rel="nofollow">here</a>.</p></div>

    An archive of the article can be found here.

    (Source: Republic World&nbsp;website/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

But are the claims true?: No, the video does not show Messi hugging his mother.

Also Read

Does This Video Show Croatian Fans Celebrating During 2022 FIFA World Cup? No!

Does This Video Show Croatian Fans Celebrating During 2022 FIFA World Cup? No!
ADVERTISEMENT

  • According to pictures uploaded by Reuters and Getty Images, Celia Maria Cuccittini, Messi's mother, was seen wearing a violet jersey and not Argentina's official jersey.

  • Moreover, the woman's hair colour and arm tattoo as seen in the viral video did not match with Cuccittini's pictures from the match.

How did we find out?:

  • We found that several users had pointed out that the woman seen in the video is not Messi's mother.

  • A keyword search on Getty Images led us to Cuccittini's pictures from the match uploaded on 18 December.

  • On comparing her picture with the image of the woman in the video, we found certain details did not match, such as the colour of the jersey and the tattoo on the arm.

(Swipe right to see all the comparisons)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The colours of the t-shirts are different.</p></div>

    The colours of the t-shirts are different.

    (Source: Getty Images website/ Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The tattoo on the left arm seems to be missing.&nbsp;</p></div>

    The tattoo on the left arm seems to be missing.&nbsp;

    (Source: Getty Images website/ Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

  • Further, we found a picture on Reuters which showed Messi hugging his mother and greeting his other fans and family members.

  • The image's caption said, "Argentina's Lionel Messi hugs his mother Celia Maria Cuccittini after winning the World Cup."

The picture shows Messi hugging his mother and celebrating with his family members.

(Source: Reuters website/Screenshot)

Who is the woman in the video?: Social media users pointed out that the woman is Kun Aguero's mother, Adriana Aguero. Kun Ageuro, a former footballer, is one of Messi's closest friend and was also seen attending the match between both the countries.

  • We went through the replay of the match available on Jio Cinema and found a side-angle shot of the same woman. We compared it with an image uploaded on Aguero's Instagram, but couldn't conclude that she was his mother.

Also Read

Did the Referee Celebrate France’s Win at FIFA World Cup? No, the Video Is Old

Did the Referee Celebrate France’s Win at FIFA World Cup? No, the Video Is Old
ADVERTISEMENT

A comparison shows some similar characteristics.

(Source: Jio Cinema/Kun Aguero Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the identity of the woman, it is clear that several media organisations misidentified the woman in the viral video as Messi's mother.

Also Read

Satirical Post From 2018 Viral as Real Advert by Pakistan on FIFA World Cup Ball

Satirical Post From 2018 Viral as Real Advert by Pakistan on FIFA World Cup Ball

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Lionel Messi   Fact Check   Webqoof 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×