Karnataka VHP Leader Defends Gujarat Riots, Murder of Surathkal Muslim Youth

While speaking at Bajrang Dal’s Shaurya Yathre event in Karnataka’s Tumakuru on Saturday, 28 January, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell made several controversial statements regarding 2002 Gujarat riots and the murder of a Muslim youth Mohammad Fasil at Surathkal in Karnataka.

What did the VHP leader say: Pumpwell said, “Remember the Gujarat incident, when 59 kar sevaks were returning from Ayodhya and their compartments were burnt? Also, remember the answer given by the people of Gujarat. None of the Hindus sat at home with their hands tied. They all got down to the streets. They entered each house. Fifty-nine kar sevaks were killed, but the count of the number of people who were killed as revenge is still not available. It is estimated that around 2,000 people were killed. This is the bravery of Hindus,” The Indian Express reported.