Video of Protest in London Incorrectly Linked to BBC's Documentary on PM Modi

The protest in the video is not related to the recent BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A video showing a massive protest outside the BBC's headquarters in London, England is being shared on social media platforms. Some users are linking the protests to the news organisation's controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled 'India: The Modi Question.'
But...?: The video is not related to the BBC's documentary on PM Modi. It shows a protest headed by a group called 'Truth be Told,' which protested against COVID-19 vaccines outside the BBC's headquarters in London.
How did we find out?: At the beginning of the video, we saw a watermark that read 'Truth be Told'.
Using related keywords, we looked for more details about the video.
This led us to a livestream on YouTube which showed visuals from the same protests, from a different angle.
In the livestream, a person appeared to be participating in a protest outside the BBC's headquarters in London.
The protest was headed by a group called 'Truth be Told,' which was protesting against the information that was shared about the COVID-19 vaccines.
Protestors raised slogans against the BBC for "lying" about the effects of the COVID-19 vaccines.
In the full video, one person identified as Andrew Bridgen appears on the big screen.
We found a photograph of the man on the stock image website Getty Images, which mentioned that he was a Conservative MP from the UK and was speaking at an event by anti-vaccine protestors in London.
We also came across an article about anti-vaxxers participating in the event, published by Rolling Stone that also mentioned the chants of "shame on you" as heard in the video, along with "Take down the BBC."
Conclusion: The video does not show protests related to the BBC's documentary on PM Modi, but shows a group of anti-vaccination advocates protesting against deaths and side-effects caused by vaccines.
