ADVERTISEMENT

No, The Image Doesn't Show an Indian Fan Supporting Pakistan Cricket Captain

The original placard mentions Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's names.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
No, The Image Doesn't Show an Indian Fan Supporting Pakistan Cricket Captain
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

An altered image showing an Indian fan holding a placard in support of the Pakistan national cricket team captain Babar Azam is going viral on social media.

The claim states that this fan was attending the India vs New Zealand T20I match that happened on Friday, 27 January in Ranchi.

  • The placard read, "SORRY VIRAT SIR BUT BABAR AJAM IS GOD OF CRICKET FOR ME....#7".

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What did the original placard say?: The original placard mentioned the names of Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Also Read

Old Picture of Rohit Sharma Falsely Shared as Him Donating Blood to Rishabh Pant

Old Picture of Rohit Sharma Falsely Shared as Him Donating Blood to Rishabh Pant
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the image which led us to the original image from 2018.

  • We noticed Mumbai Indian's flag in the image.

  • The placard also mentioned '#7', which was Dhoni's jersey number.

MI flag and jersey number 7 have been pointed out in this image. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

  • We came across a Facebook post posted by a sports news website ESPN Cricinfo from 18 April 2018.

  • The placard in this image carried a text that read, "SORRY SACHIN SIR BUT M.S. DHONI IS GOD OF CRICKET FOR ME....#7."

An archive of the post can be seen here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • The caption read, "MS Dhoni or Sachin Tendulkar?" and credits were given to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

  • We also found the same image on ESPN Cricinfo's website.

  • The caption of the image stated that this was clicked on 17 April 2018 during an IPL match between MI and RCB.

The original image dates back to 2018.

(Source: BCCI/ ESPN Cricinfo/Screenshot)

A comparison between the viral image and the original image.

The viral image and the original image.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: An old image with Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni's names was edited to add Virat Kohli and Babar Azam's name and shared with a false claim.

Also Read

No, Virat Kohli Did Not Show Support for Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra

No, Virat Kohli Did Not Show Support for Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Cricket   Fact Check   Sachin Tendlkar 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22

25 10% off

90

100 10% off

180

200 10% off

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×