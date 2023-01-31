No, This Video Does Not Show a Massive Crowd Gathered in UAE to Watch Pathaan

The video shows a crowd at Lusail Metro Station in Doha, Qatar.
(Source: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
A video showing a large crowd gathered indoors is being shared with the claim that the people had gathered to watch Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
How did we find out?: Under one of the claims, we saw many users mentioning that the video could be shot during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Some users mentioned that the video was from FIFA and Qatar.
Using InVID, we divided the viral video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search on them.
The video was shared on 18 December 2022.
The video was shared with the hashtags 'lusailmetrostation' and 'fifaworldcup2022'. It's imperative to note that Pathaan released on 25 January 2023.
Where was the video shot?: We compared the video to photos of the Lusail Metro Station that were available on Google Maps.
Here, we noticed that the lights and design of the ceiling matched the video when compared to one of the photos.
There are similar looking curved lights on the pillars.
We also spotted similar looking "Live the journey" banners outside the station, using Google Maps' Street View feature.
The same banner can be seen in both stills.
The video shows visuals from the Lusail Metro Station in Doha, Qatar dating back to 18 December 2022, when the country hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
While we could not independently verify the context of the video, we can confirm that it is not related to Pathaan.
Conclusion: The video does not show a large crowd gathered to watch Pathaan in UAE, as claimed.
