ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Can Transform the Landscape: Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar believes the inaugural edition of ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa holds a lot of promise and has the potential to transform the landscape for women's cricket worldwide.

The inaugural edition of the competition is set to begin on 14 January with 16 teams vying to make history by becoming the first to get their hands on the coveted trophy. All 41 games will be played in Benoni and Potchefstroom, with the final to be held on 29 January.