Moradabad’s Hindu College Bans Burqa, Hijab Allowed: Here's What Students Said

The students said that taking off the burqa outside the university gate was becoming cumbersome and seemed disrespectful. “I came to fill my forms a few days ago but was asked to take off my burqa outside the gate. It was very humiliating to take off my burqa at the gate like this, even with the uniform underneath,” one of the students said.

However, with the common room, also known as the changing room, now put in place, the protests are simmering down. “We have no problem in adhering to the uniform rules. We can do that while wearing the hijab, and as long as we are not asked to remove burqa at the gate and can take it off within closed quarters, we have no problem,” the student added.

Moradabad’s Hindu college was established in 1911 as a middle school and was subsequently converted into an intermediate college and then a post-graduate college in 1950. It is affiliated to Bareilly’s J. P. Rohilkhand University and sees a footfall of thousands daily. Viral posts claiming that there has been a ‘hijab ban’ in the college have been doing the rounds. Last year, Karnataka saw widespread protests across districts against the state-imposed hijab ban, which was followed with the Karnataka High Court upholding the ban. The Supreme court, however, pronounced a split verdict on the matter.