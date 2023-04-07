WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Ram Navami, Rahul Gandhi And More

Here are five pieces of misinformation that fooled people this week.
From misinformation around Ram Navami celebrations in different Indian states to an old clip of former Member of Parliament Ghufran-e-Azam talking against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resurfacing, here's what misled people this week.
A video showing a grand procession being carried out on the streets is being shared on the internet, claiming that it shows Ram Navami celebrations in Pakistan.
However, the video shows Ram Navami celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on 30 March.
Kashmiri Pandits reportedly organised the procession, which started at Tankipora and passed through Lal Chowk.
The video shows Kashmiri Pandits celebrating Ram Navami in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.
A set of videos showing a cloud of smoke emerging from some houses following a blast is going viral on social media with a claim that this happened at a Muslim person’s house near a mosque in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, that killed four family members.
It further added that chemical drums were recovered from one Mohammad Shafiq’s house, which allegedly led to the blast.
Several social media users and a handle called Sudarshan News UP shared this video to claim that the blast happened at Mohammad Shafiq’s house in Uttar Pradesh.
Sudarshan News UP shared three videos with this claim.
While a blast did take place in an agricultural farm near Bulandshahr city in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, 31 March, the property didn't belong to a person from the Muslim community.
As per news reports, the owner of the property was one Satish and the tenant, who is also the prime accused in the case, was called Raj Kumar.
The people who died included four from the Hindu community and two from the Muslim community.
The Bulandshahr police also confirmed to The Quint that the property didn't belong to a Muslim person.
A video showing several passports and Aadhaar cards scattered on the road is going viral on social media.
The claim states that these documents belong to 'illegal' Muslims settled in Beyt Dwarka, Gujarat.
This comes after the demolition of illegal structures in Beyt Dwarka on 28 March.
However, the video is from the Chakerian village of Sirsa district in Haryana and dates back to 2018.
A video showing former Member of Parliament Ghufran-e-Azam speaking against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has gone viral as recent.
In the video, Azam accuses Gandhi of insulting him and the party and says the latter should leave politics as he has failed to achieve anything in 10 years. Azam further said that he had also written a letter to Sonia Gandhi regarding this.
Those sharing the video said Azam's statements show what senior Congress leaders think about Rahul Gandhi.
However, the video dates back to 2014 and shows Azam speaking out against Rahul Gandhi following the party's loss in the 2014 General Elections.
Azam was later expelled from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) membership over his remarks against the top leadership.
Additionally, Azam passed away in 2015 after a prolonged illness.
A set of pictures of YouTuber and self-proclaimed journalist Manish Kashyap is being shared on the internet with a claim that a Madurai court in Tamil Nadu has given a clean chit to him.
The post is being shared with a caption in Hindi that said, "Madurai court did not say Manish Kashyap is at fault. It reprimanded the police, a blow to the opponents and the Bihar government. Manish Kashyap will be released soon. Satyamev Jayate."
Kashyap was first sent to judicial custody for three days on 30 March. After that, he was sent to police custody for two days. The Quint reached out to Kashyap's lawyer Niranjan S Kumar who confirmed that there had been no adjudication in the case.
