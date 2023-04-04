This Video of Congress Leader Ghufran Azam Talking Against Rahul Gandhi is Old

A video showing former Member of Parliament Ghufran-e-Azam talking against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has gone viral as recent.

The claim: In the video, Azam accuses Gandhi of insulting him and the party and says the latter should leave politics as he has failed to achieve anything in 10 years. Azam further said that he has also written a letter to Sonia Gandhi for this.

Those sharing the video have said that Azam's statements shows what senior Congress leaders think about Rahul Gandhi.