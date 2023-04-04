This Video of Congress Leader Ghufran Azam Talking Against Rahul Gandhi is Old
The late Congress leader Ghufran Azam made the statement back in 2014.
A video showing former Member of Parliament Ghufran-e-Azam talking against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has gone viral as recent.
The claim: In the video, Azam accuses Gandhi of insulting him and the party and says the latter should leave politics as he has failed to achieve anything in 10 years. Azam further said that he has also written a letter to Sonia Gandhi for this.
Those sharing the video have said that Azam's statements shows what senior Congress leaders think about Rahul Gandhi.
The video was viral in 2017 and 2021, archives of which can be found here and here.
The truth: The video dates back to 2014 and shows Azam speaking out against Rahul Gandhi following the party's loss in the 2014 General Elections.
Azam was later expelled from the membership of All India Congress Committee (AICC) following his remarks against the top leadership.
Additionally, Azam passed away in 2015 after a prolonged illness.
How did we find that out:
We noticed that the interview was uploaded on ABP News and showed former MP Azam.
We used those keywords to look for the original interview and found the video on ABP News' official YouTube channel, published on 14 July 2014.
The YouTube video was titled, "ABP News special: Rahul can't become a leader, says former Cong MP Gufran Azam".
As per reports, Azam joined other leaders like TH Mustafa and then Rajasthan MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma in criticising Rahul and Sonia Gandhi following the party's dismal performance in the 2014 general elections.
Who is Gufran Azam:
Azam was an MP from Betul constituency of Madhya Pradesh on a Congress ticket.
He was, however, expelled from the party in October 2014 because of his "anti-party" activities.
The MP BJP government then appointed him as the chairman of Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board.
Azam passed away on 2 April 2015 following a prolonged illness at the age of 70.
Conclusion: An old video showing a Congress leader speaking against Rahul Gandhi has gone viral as recent.
