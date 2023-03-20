YouTuber, Tejashwi's 'Rival': Arrested Bihar Journo Manish Kashyap's Murky Past

Kashyap's rivalry with Tejashwi is well known. He had his first showdown with Yadav last year when he alleged that a Gurugram mall raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) belonged to the Bihar deputy CM, following which the latter had issued a clarification on the matter.

In an interview given to TV9 Bharatvarsh days before his arrest, Kashyap alleged a conspiracy in Tamil Nadu to attack Bihari workers to not let the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) get stronger in the state. "Who knows if Bihar's Yuvraj (Tejashwi Yadav) is a part of this conspiracy since he cuts cakes with their CM MK Stalin?" Kashyap said.

"I am not scared of the authorities, but will Tejashwi Yadav be punished if I am proved innocent?" he asked.

Since the first FIR, Kashyap amplified his attacks on Yadav on the YouTube channel and has blamed the RJD for targeting him and his family.