By Its Inaction on Hate Speech Events, Isn’t Delhi Police Enabling More of Them?

Late on Saturday, 2 April, DCP North West Delhi Usha Rangnani had told The Quint that permission for the Hindu Mahapanchayat in Burari had been denied. According to Rangnani, the landowning authority of the Burari Ground - the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) - had not given a go-ahead for the Hindu Mahapanchayat event due to existing work going on in the area.

Even before the Delhi Police said that permission for the event had been rejected, one of the organisers had told The Quint on 31 March that the event would take place regardless of police permission.

Arvind Tyagi, a key functionary of the Save India Foundation and one of the 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' organisers, had remarked, "How will the programme be cancelled? People have made arrangements to come for the event. So, even if the police deny permission for the event, the event will still take place."

And indeed, when this reporter reached the venue on Sunday, 3 April, at around 9:30 am, there was a large stage and a full-scale shamiana that had been put up by the event organisers, and there were already multiple police vehicles and police personnel present at the venue.