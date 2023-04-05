Fact-Check: This Video of Ram Navami Celebrations is Not From Pakistan
The video shows Kashmiri Pandits celebrating Ram Navami in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.
A video showing a grand procession being carried out on the streets is being shared on the internet, claiming that it shows Ram Navami celebrations in Pakistan.
What is the truth?: The video shows Ram Navami celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on 30 March.
The procession was reportedly organised by Kashmiri Pandits which started at Tankipora and passed through Lal Chowk.
How did we find out?: We noticed a watermark on the top-right of the video's frame, which said VOA (Voice of America) and carried texts in Urdu.
On translating the keyframe with Google Lens, we found the text said, "Kashmir Pandit in Srinagar".
Using this as a hint, we searched for the video on VOA's social media accounts and came across the same video uploaded on 30 March on their Twitter handle.
The caption mentioned that Kashmiri Pandits took out a procession called 'Shobha Yatra' through various places in Srinagar amid high security.
News reports: A report published in The Hindu said Kashmiri Pandits participated in a procession to celebrate Ram Navami in Srinagar.
It mentioned that people walked from Habba Kadal, chanting slogans and marching towards Lal Chowk.
It concluded at Hanuman Mandir at Hari Singh High Street.
Conclusion: This video of people participating in a procession to celebrate Ram Navami is from Srinagar and not Pakistan as claimed.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
