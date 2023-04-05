ADVERTISEMENT

Fact-Check: This Video of Ram Navami Celebrations is Not From Pakistan

The video shows Kashmiri Pandits celebrating Ram Navami in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Fact-Check: This Video of Ram Navami Celebrations is Not From Pakistan
A video showing a grand procession being carried out on the streets is being shared on the internet, claiming that it shows Ram Navami celebrations in Pakistan.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

The video has gone extremely viral on social media platforms with the same claim.

What is the truth?: The video shows Ram Navami celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on 30 March.

  • The procession was reportedly organised by Kashmiri Pandits which started at Tankipora and passed through Lal Chowk.

How did we find out?: We noticed a watermark on the top-right of the video's frame, which said VOA (Voice of America) and carried texts in Urdu.

  • On translating the keyframe with Google Lens, we found the text said, "Kashmir Pandit in Srinagar".

The video carried a watermark of VOA.

(Source: Viral video/The Quint)

  • Using this as a hint, we searched for the video on VOA's social media accounts and came across the same video uploaded on 30 March on their Twitter handle.

  • The caption mentioned that Kashmiri Pandits took out a procession called 'Shobha Yatra' through various places in Srinagar amid high security.

News reports: A report published in The Hindu said Kashmiri Pandits participated in a procession to celebrate Ram Navami in Srinagar.

  • It mentioned that people walked from Habba Kadal, chanting slogans and marching towards Lal Chowk.

  • It concluded at Hanuman Mandir at Hari Singh High Street.

The report was published on 30 March.

(Source: The Hindu/Screenshot)

  • ANI and Greater Kashmir also uploaded similar videos of people enjoying the festive celebrations. They can be seen here and here.

Conclusion: This video of people participating in a procession to celebrate Ram Navami is from Srinagar and not Pakistan as claimed.

