Tejashwi Yadav Doesn't Desire the CM Post Because of Manish Kashyap? No!

A video showing Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav speaking in the state assembly is going viral on social media. In the video, Yadav talks about the spread of disinformation about the alleged violence taking place against migrants in Tamil Nadu.

He also states that he has no desire for the post of Chief Minister as his parents have already been Chief Ministers.

The claim: The five-minute-long viral video is being shared to claim that Yadav does not desire the post of chief minister because he is scared of YouTuber and self-proclaimed journalist Manish Kashyap.