Video of Mumbai BMC's Demolition Drive Falsely Shared as That From Uttar Pradesh

A video showing a man lying down in front of a bulldozer to stop it from destroying his shop is going viral on the internet.

It also shows him fighting with a woman and pointing out that he has court orders about the legality of his structure.

What's the claim?: The claim states that this incident highlights the 'bulldozer raj' allegedly happening in Uttar Pradesh, where attempts were made to demolish a man's shop while ignoring the court's orders.

Who shared it?: Along with several social media users, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) member and a corporator from Nanal Nagar, Mohammed Naseeruddin, also shared the same claim.